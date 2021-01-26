BLOOMINGTON —
Katharina Kellner, 92 of Bloomington, passed away at 6:00 a.m. Monday January 25, 2021 at her residence.
Katharina was born October 24, 1928 in Mettersdorf, Romania, the daughter of Friedrich and Margarete Schuller.
She is survived by four children: Michael Kellner, Fritz Kellner Christine (George) Hall & Judy Jackson; 1 son-in-law: Frank Irvin; four grandchildren: Jeanette Jones, John (Christi) Irvin, Erica (Rich) Avery and Patricia Hall; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one sister: Sofia Cseve.
Katharina was preceded in death by her parents, three children: Erica, Eric and Kathy and one sister.
Funeral service will be at noon on Friday January 29, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Services will be limited to 50 people and mask will be required. Pastor Frank Zimmerman will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice.
Katharina was an avid fisherwomen who loved being outdoors. She enjoyed to travel and spend precious time with her loving family. She worked in the Bindery Department for State Farm for over 32 years.