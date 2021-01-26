BLOOMINGTON —

Katharina Kellner, 92 of Bloomington, passed away at 6:00 a.m. Monday January 25, 2021 at her residence.

Katharina was born October 24, 1928 in Mettersdorf, Romania, the daughter of Friedrich and Margarete Schuller.

She is survived by four children: Michael Kellner, Fritz Kellner Christine (George) Hall & Judy Jackson; 1 son-in-law: Frank Irvin; four grandchildren: Jeanette Jones, John (Christi) Irvin, Erica (Rich) Avery and Patricia Hall; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one sister: Sofia Cseve.

Katharina was preceded in death by her parents, three children: Erica, Eric and Kathy and one sister.

Funeral service will be at noon on Friday January 29, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Services will be limited to 50 people and mask will be required. Pastor Frank Zimmerman will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice.