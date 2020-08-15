Katherine R. Wiseman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Katherine Ruth Wiseman, 24, of Chicago, formerly of Chatham, passed too soon from this world to the next on Aug. 8, 2020, after a short battle with aggressive ovarian cancer.

Born Nov. 10, 1995, in Springfield, Katie is survived by her parents, Scott and Michelle Wiseman of Golconda, formerly of Chatham; her sister, Meg, who attends Loyola University in Chicago; and her companion, Kevin Frank, of Chicago.

Katie is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, including maternal grandparents, Keith and Sandra Gentry, Golconda, formerly of Chatham and Geneseo; paternal grandmother, Diane Wiseman of Mount Holly, North Carolina, formerly of Heyworth; uncles, Brad Gentry (Teri), Virden; Steve Wiseman (Kelly), Cary, North Carolina; Matt Wiseman (Christy), Yadkinville, North Carolina; aunt, Patti Montgomery (Chris), Mount Holly, North Carolina. Katie was also close to her first cousins, Macey, Bailey and Brett Wiseman and Lauren Montgomery.

Katie's paternal grandfather, Donald C. Wiseman, Mount Holly, North Carolina, formerly of Heyworth, and her godmother, Nancy L. Bridges-Mickelson of Golconda, preceded her in death.