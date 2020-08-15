Katherine R. Wiseman

CHICAGO — Katherine Ruth Wiseman, 24, of Chicago, formerly of Chatham, passed too soon from this world to the next on Aug. 8, 2020, after a short battle with aggressive ovarian cancer.
Born Nov. 10, 1995, in Springfield, Katie is survived by her parents, Scott and Michelle Wiseman of Golconda, formerly of Chatham; her sister, Meg, who attends Loyola University in Chicago; and her companion, Kevin Frank, of Chicago.
Katie is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins, including maternal grandparents, Keith and Sandra Gentry, Golconda, formerly of Chatham and Geneseo; paternal grandmother, Diane Wiseman of Mount Holly, North Carolina, formerly of Heyworth; uncles, Brad Gentry (Teri), Virden; Steve Wiseman (Kelly), Cary, North Carolina; Matt Wiseman (Christy), Yadkinville, North Carolina; aunt, Patti Montgomery (Chris), Mount Holly, North Carolina. Katie was also close to her first cousins, Macey, Bailey and Brett Wiseman and Lauren Montgomery.
Katie's paternal grandfather, Donald C. Wiseman, Mount Holly, North Carolina, formerly of Heyworth, and her godmother, Nancy L. Bridges-Mickelson of Golconda, preceded her in death.
A third-year law student at DePaul University in Chicago, where she was the Student Bar Association's director of communications, Katie completed her undergraduate degree in 2018 in music business at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee, where she joined the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. She graduated high school at Interlochen Arts Academy near Traverse City, Michigan, in 2014, after attending Ball-Chatham Schools through her freshman year Glenwood High School.
Plans for memorials and celebrations of life are pending. Funeral services are being provided by Aly Funeral Home, Golconda. Visit alyfh.com to leave a condolence.
In lieu of flowers, Kate's family would encourage donations to any of these three organizations, and please include Kate's name in the notes or comments, The Interlochen Arts Academy/Center for the Arts, P.O. Box 199, Interlochen, MI 49643, www.interlochen.org; Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122, www.give.ocrahope.org; Humor Beats Cancer, www.gofundme.com/f/humor-beats-cancer-inc.
