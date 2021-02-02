GRIDLEY — Kathleen A. Roth, 69, of Gridley, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her residence.

Kathleen was born on February 28, 1951 in Bloomington to William and Rosemary Armstrong Hayes. She married Ben Roth on September 25, 1976 in El Paso, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Will (Michelle) Roth of Peoria; two daughters: Anne (Bob) Wettstein and Sarah (Derek) Meiss both of Gridley; sisters: Mary Jane Hayes, Alice Londrigen and Helen Hageman all of South Padre Island, TX, Susan (Bobby) Prochnow of El Paso; brothers: Pat Hayes of Gridley, Phil (Nancy) Hayes of Naperville, Bill Hayes of Gridley, Jim (Jill) Hayes of Normal; and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tim Hayes.

Kathleen worked as an echocardiographer at OSF St. James in Pontiac. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of El Paso and was devoted to her faith. She wore her heart on her sleeve, was well-known to be a wonderful cook, and she doted on her grandchildren.