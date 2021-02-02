GRIDLEY — Kathleen A. Roth, 69, of Gridley, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her residence.
Kathleen was born on February 28, 1951 in Bloomington to William and Rosemary Armstrong Hayes. She married Ben Roth on September 25, 1976 in El Paso, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Will (Michelle) Roth of Peoria; two daughters: Anne (Bob) Wettstein and Sarah (Derek) Meiss both of Gridley; sisters: Mary Jane Hayes, Alice Londrigen and Helen Hageman all of South Padre Island, TX, Susan (Bobby) Prochnow of El Paso; brothers: Pat Hayes of Gridley, Phil (Nancy) Hayes of Naperville, Bill Hayes of Gridley, Jim (Jill) Hayes of Normal; and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Tim Hayes.
Kathleen worked as an echocardiographer at OSF St. James in Pontiac. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of El Paso and was devoted to her faith. She wore her heart on her sleeve, was well-known to be a wonderful cook, and she doted on her grandchildren.
Family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. COVID-19 protocol will be observed. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow church services Friday at the Christ Community Church in Gridley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gridley Emergency Medical Services.
