LINCOLN — Kathleen Beaver, 74, of Lincoln passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.

Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of arrangements with a private family graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Kathy's name to her church, Zion Lutheran of Lincoln. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Kathy was born in Normal, IL on November 26, 1946 to Julia Louise Lanterman and Russell William McAtee. She married John Robert Beaver on November 27, 1965. They recently celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary.

She is survived by her husband John; two sons: Brian (Christine) of Bloomington, and Brad (Michele) of Sherman; four grandchildren: Kyleigh Snavely (Cole Callahan), Brandon Beaver, Caitlin Beaver, and Corey Beaver; two sisters: Judy Gaye Brian of Chatham and Michalene McAtee (William Buzard) of Springfield; brother-in-law David Coogan of Lincoln; sister-in-law Sue Beaver of Lincoln; as well as several nieces and nephews.