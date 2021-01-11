LINCOLN — Kathleen Beaver, 74, of Lincoln passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of arrangements with a private family graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Kathy's name to her church, Zion Lutheran of Lincoln. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Kathy was born in Normal, IL on November 26, 1946 to Julia Louise Lanterman and Russell William McAtee. She married John Robert Beaver on November 27, 1965. They recently celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her husband John; two sons: Brian (Christine) of Bloomington, and Brad (Michele) of Sherman; four grandchildren: Kyleigh Snavely (Cole Callahan), Brandon Beaver, Caitlin Beaver, and Corey Beaver; two sisters: Judy Gaye Brian of Chatham and Michalene McAtee (William Buzard) of Springfield; brother-in-law David Coogan of Lincoln; sister-in-law Sue Beaver of Lincoln; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Kathy was raised in Elkhart where she began her working career at the age of 14 at the Elkhart Grill. After high school graduation she was employed by the State of Illinois in the Department of Mental Health Personnel Services. She was a stay at home mom for several years while raising her two sons before going back to work as the secretary at Northwest Grade School. From there she went to work for the Judicial System at the Logan County Courthouse as the secretary for Judge David Coogan. Upon his retirement she became the secretary for Judge Thomas Harris. When Judge Harris was assigned to the Fourth District Appellate Court, she remained his secretary until her passing.
She was truly devoted to all of her grandchildren and will be remembered for her signature cooking dishes at birthdays and holidays. Statements frequently voiced about Kathy were that, "She was the nicest person I knew" and "I never saw her without a smile on her face".
A Special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Their unending dedication and compassion will never be forgotten.