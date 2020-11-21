Kathleen Cain (Moran) Brown

Kathy focused her knowledge in financial investing and parenting, and along with her husband initiated a unique educational and practical financial enterprise program called the "Grandchildren's Investment Club" to teach basic investing and financial management, thus preparing their grandchildren with the needed analytical skills and decision-making processes, plus preparation for their own investing activities.

Her faith life also included Cursillo, PEO and the Affirmation Journey Experience of the Inter-Denominational BSF Bible Study Program, which added to her excellence as a teacher and parent for her children and grandchildren.

She volunteered for activities focused on helping others by heading up the Evangelization Committee at church and serving as a hospice volunteer, in addition to being politically active in many national Presidential elections. Kathleen attended most industry trade association (AEM & FEMA) Board of Director meetings with her husband Dick, and also attended his private Board of Director work as a part of giving back to others.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna. Her funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please consider a memorial donation to the Golden K Kiwanis to benefit the children of McLean County or to St. Patrick Church of Merna.