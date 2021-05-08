Kathleen "Kathy/Kat" (Hamblin) Whorrall

BLOOMINGTON - Kathleen "Kathy/Kat" (Hamblin/ Connour) Whorrall, went to be with The Lord, on May 3, 2021. Born February 13, 1954 to Loren Gene Hamblin and Gweneth (Bailey) Hamblin who preceded her in death along with her Bailey and Hamblin grandparents. Also preceded in death by Kirt Connour. Surviving are brother Gary (Nancy) Hamblin, brother Greg (Jocelyn and nephews Jaren and Joshua Hamblin, CA); aunt Norma (Bailey) Dunn, aunt Beverly Hamblin; the Bailey and Hamblin cousins; and best friend forever Sherry Lewis.

Kathy wanted to share her final thoughts on her life directly with her friends and family by writing her own obituary. Here are her words: I loved going on the many trips I got to enjoy with my mom, riding my horse (Harley) with "The Barn Buddies", hiking and swimming with my beloved dogs, floral design, photography, crafting and spending time with friends and family. I also loved riding my Harley Sportster I gave up when I left CA. I married the love of my life, Kirt, in 1972 at age 18 after dating since age 12, living in TX and CA. I married Dave Whorrall in 1985 living in FL and IL and was proud of remaining good friends with both even after divorcing. I worked at several vets as a Vet Tech and Dog Groomer and owned a mobile dog grooming business in CA and was a partner in a local health food store.