LEXINGTON — Kathleen M. "Kathy" Phinney, 85, of Lexington, IL passed away at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL with Pastor Kendall Coffman officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the memorial home. Memorials may be made to the Lexington Ambulance Service.

Kathy was born February 11, 1936 in Linden, VA the daughter of Willie and Agnes (Sprouse) Knave. She married Chester E. Phinney in Virginia on November 20, 1950. He died September 21, 1977.

Surviving are three daughters: Helen (Steve) White of Maysville, IA, Beverly King, and Kathy Shubert both of Lexington; two sons: Walter W. Phinney and Charles "Ed" Phinney both of Lexington; one brother Walter (Helen) Knave of Front Royal, VA; two sisters: Betty Lou (William) Hawes of Buena Vista, VA and Eleanor Clarke of Port Charlotte, FL; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, two daughters, two brothers, one sister, and one grandchild.

Kathy owned and operated Kathy's Kitchen Restaurant in Lexington for 25 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ, Uniting and had been attending the Lexington Community Church. Kathy had been a member of the Lexington Order of the Eastern Star. She was active in her community and served on many committees and was the first woman to be a member of the Lexington City Council. She was a loving mom, grandma, and great grandma who loved spending time with family and friends.