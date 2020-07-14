× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAPERVILLE — Kathleen M. Kaufman, 89, passed away Friday (July 10, 2020) at Arbor Terrace in Naperville.

She was born Nov. 8, 1930, on the family farm north of Gridley, to Emil J. and Elizabeth Zimmerman Grusy. She married her high school sweetheart Rogers L. “Poke” Kaufman on April 29, 1949, at the family homestead. He passed away Oct. 14, 2009.

Survivors include two daughters, Dhyana Kaufman (Ralph Stephens), Coralville, Iowa; and Debra Kaufman (Barrie Oblinger), Mebane, North Carolina; two sons, Elmer (Ruth) Kaufman, Naperville; and Eric (Marcie) Kaufman, Hudson; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Franklin (Irma) Grusy and Burton (Nancy) Grusy, all of Gridley; sister, Marilyn (Robert) Hany, Bloomington; and brother-in-law, Tyrus Kaufman, Naperville.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; stepmother, Naomi Miller Grusy; and sister, Genevieve Henrichs.

Kathleen attended the Benedict country school and later Gridley High School, graduating in 1947. She and Poke moved regularly for his career as a telephone equipment installer, before settling in Tinley Park, in 1959, and later Slater, Iowa, in 1964. They returned to their hometown of Gridley after purchasing the Gridley Telephone Company in 1970, where they enjoyed living the rest of their married lives.