BLOOMINGTON — Kathleen Rogers, 73, passed away at her home on July 21, 2021. Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's of Merna, with a short visitation at 2:45 p.m.

She is survived by her sister, Connie (Gary) Yeagle (Lexington); brother, John (Sandy) Daly (Rock Island); daughter, Bridget Larkin (Bloomington) and son, Thomas Larkin (Bloomington); grandchildren: Jordan Larkin (Chicago), Noah Bradshaw (Florida), Nick Larkin (Bloomington), Jack Bradshaw (Las Vegas), Ashley Larkin (Bloomington) and great-grandchild, Ariella Larkin (Bloomington).

She was born on November 24, 1947 to Josephine (Arbuckle) and Jack Daly in Bloomington, Illinois. She graduated from Trinity High School in 1965 and married Thomas Larkin, Sr. in 1966. She later married Earl R. Rogers in 1982. Kathy worked for General Telephone and retired from the BroMenn Thrift Shop. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Molly Larkin.

Always known to be quick with smile, warm-hearted, and with a great sense of humor, Kathy had a penchant for living life to its fullest while having the rare ability to see the best in everyone she loved. She was known as Grandma to many, never allowing any to leave her house on an empty stomach, she showed her love through her cooking and truly enjoyed a full table.