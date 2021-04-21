AUBURN — Kathryn Belle Hammer, 80, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Auburn, IL surrounded by family.

She was born June 3, 1940 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Raymond and Audley Nichols Swartz, both of whom preceded her in death.

She married Willard (Bill) Hammer on November 12, 1957 and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2012. Also, preceded in death by one sister, Marrietta Phelps.

Kathryn graduated from Moore Township High School, Farmer City, IL. She was a talented pianist and organist. She was a member of the Farmer City United Methodist Church and served as their organist for 25 years. She also played for many, many local weddings and funerals over the years as well as playing piano in several local bands in the 1970's.

Kathryn was a devoted wife and mother. She has been absent for several years due to Alzheimer's Disease and has already been greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is now at peace and with God.

Surviving are her two daughters: Linda Jarboe, Cartersville, GA and Laura (Charles) Hoss, Champaign, IL; two sons: Greg (Liane) Hammer, Auburn, IL and Jess (Kathy) Hammer, Downs, IL; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.