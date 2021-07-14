NORMAL - Kathryn Ellen Uihlein (nee Halpin) passed away surrounded by family on July 12, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Hospital. She was born in East St. Louis on November 24, 1944, to George A. Halpin and Claire Bolte. She was the youngest of eight children. She was married in 1969, but later divorced.

She attended high school at St. Theresa Academy in East St. Louis, and Marycrest College before graduating from Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville. She also attended the School of the Artist Institute of Chicago. In addition to the East St. Louis area, she lived in New York City and the suburbs of Chicago. Prior to living in Normal, IL, she was a resident in Champaign for close to a decade.

While her employment varied, her primary love was the arts. She was a talented artist, and her paintings were featured in multiple exhibits as well as the publication The Chicago Art Review. Like many women artists, she found it difficult to find opportunities within the arts. Dedicated to volunteer work, she gave her time to creating art festivals and supporting women in all fields, especially women in the arts.

She loved to travel and visited many places in Europe with France and Ireland being favorites. She had such a love for life and laughter, charming those around her with stories and humor. She had a strong sense of purpose and commitment to bettering the world around her. Her warmth and kindness were felt by all, and her family and friends will profoundly feel her loss.

She is survived by her two daughters: Marci S. Uihlein of Champaign, and Valerie Bolte Uihlein of Bloomington; among other family members.

A private burial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Museum of Women in the Arts (https://nmwa.org/).

