NORMAL — Kathryn J. “Kay” Schultz, 84, of Normal, passed away on Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at Sugar Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Epiphany Church, Normal, with Monsignor Eric S. Powell officiating. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Entombment will be immediately following services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born Feb. 12, 1936 in Chicago, daughter of AC and Mildred Springer Bartlett. She married Melvin D. Schultz on June 11, 1955.