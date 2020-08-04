NORMAL — Kathryn J. “Kay” Schultz, 84, of Normal, passed away on Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at Sugar Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Normal.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Epiphany Church, Normal, with Monsignor Eric S. Powell officiating. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Entombment will be immediately following services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epiphany Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
She was born Feb. 12, 1936 in Chicago, daughter of AC and Mildred Springer Bartlett. She married Melvin D. Schultz on June 11, 1955.
Surviving are her husband, Mel, Normal; three children, Barbara (Richard) Selvy, Quincy; and David Schultz and Kathy Ensenberger, both of Normal; and seven grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) and Jennifer Selvy; Alex Schultz and Hilary (Josh) Houk; Blake and Nick Ensenberger and Anna Schultz. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Lily and JD Selvy; and Malachi Barnes and Westlynn Houk; one brother, William (Nancy) Bartlett, Palm Coast, Florida; and special friends, Bob and Ann Truppe, Menomonee Falls, Wis.
She was preceded in death by one son, Steven Schultz on Oct. 20, 2019.
Kay and Mel enjoyed ballroom dancing and spending their summers on the lake in northern Wisconsin with family. She also enjoyed golfing and flower gardening. Kay was a member of the DAR. the Altar & Rosary Society and Epiphany Church, where she helped with church holiday decorations for many years.
