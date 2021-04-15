BLUFFTON, Ohio — Kathryn "Kate" Jo Gundy, 62, passed away April 11, 2021 at her residence. Kate was born July 1, 1958 in Bloomington, Illinois to Roger and Arlene (Ringenberg) Gundy.

Kate graduated from Flanagan High School in Flanagan, Illinois and received her bachelor's degree in education from Bluffton College. After graduation, she did voluntary service and taught in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Kate worked at the Lion and Lamb Peace Arts Center at Bluffton University and most recently was the business/office manager at the Celebration of Health in Bluffton. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her parents, Roger and Arlene Gundy of Flanagan, IL; a sister, Jan (Denton) Yoder of Archbold, OH; four brothers: Jeff (Marlyce) Gundy of Bluffton, Gregg (Amanda) Gundy of Centerburg, OH, Gary (Carolyn) Gundy of Flanagan, IL, Brian Gundy of Normal, IL and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Friedenswald, 15406 Watercress Way, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Kate's family.