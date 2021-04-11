Kathryn M. Campbell

BLOOMINGTON - Kathy was born December 7, 1939 in Weldon, IL, to Charles and Julia Marie (Thoms) Stone. She married James Campbell, who survives, on December 22, 1957, while he was home on leave from the Army.

She is also survived by one daughter, Sandy (Mike) Tynan; son-in-law, Tab (Melanie) Ahlers, Florida; one grandson, Travis James (Tiffany) Ahlers; two great grandsons who were the apple of her eye, Trevor Lee Ahlers and Troy James Ahlers, all of Arizona; sister-in-law, Joyce Dunlap, Dewitt, along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very special friend, Kate Hinegardner.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Cindy Ahlers, her father and mother-in-law, Hector and Ferne Campbell, and two brothers, Louis and Billy Stone.

She retired from ISU. She was an extraordinary seamstress and loved sewing. She enjoyed many hobbies and could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Eagles Club #527, where she loved participating in the bake sales and the camaraderie of the club. Jim and Kathy were very giving people and helped out anyone in time of need. Before her illness she and Jim enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. She will be dearly missed.

Due to the Covid pandemic there will be no services.