BLOOMINGTON — Kathy Irwin died peacefully on February 16, 2021 at her home in Bloomington, IL. She showed immense strength and character in her battle against cancer, enduring significant side effects from her treatment over the past year.

Born September 3, 1953, Kathy grew up in Chicago, IL. She attended the University of Illinois Chicago before attaining her nursing degree from Ravenswood Hospital School of Nursing in 1977. She worked in Chicago Hospitals until 1985 when she moved to Bloomington. She continued hospital work at BroMenn until 1993 when she joined Dr. Steve Irwin in his orthopedic practice.

Steve and Kathy were a perfect match and married on January 20, 1995. Their honeymoon never ended. They enjoyed travel, biking and scuba diving. They visited many equatorial areas during their scuba diving adventures.

Kathy was an ardent supporter of the University of Illinois. She was a member of the University's Foundation. The Learning Center at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago is named in her honor.