BLOOMINGTON — Kathy Powell Simmons, 66, of Bloomington, Illinois peacefully transition into eternal life on Monday, January 11, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born on October 5, 1954 in Rosedale, Mississippi to the late Solomon and Lillie B. (Nelson) Powell. She confessed her faith in Christ in 1961 under the leadership of the late Reverend Price at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Perthshire, Mississippi. Kathy was a graduate of Rosedale High School in Rosedale, Mississippi.

She resided in Los Angeles prior to relocating to Bloomington, Illinois. Kathy had several employers in her lifetime. Kathy retired from Heritage Enterprises in 2018. She worked as an accountant and billing specialist for over twenty-five years.

Kathy loved to spend her leisure time gardening. She loved to dance. She was a bargain shopper. She loved vintage and antique items.

Kathy leaves to cherish her loving memories: sons, Cortland Simmons and Christopher Simmons both of Bloomington, IL; sisters, Kathreath Powell, Diana (Lloyd) Risby, Juanita Powell, Shirley Williams all of Peoria, IL, and Stella Powell of Gunnison, MS; brothers, Floyd (Losie) Powell of St. Louis, MO, and Jessie (Arlene) Powell of Ruleville, MS. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.