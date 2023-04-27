Aug. 18, 1935 - April 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Kay Bloomquist Watkins, 87, of Bloomington, died at Carle BroMenn Medical Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Her funeral will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation the previous hour from 9:00 to 10:00 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Pastor Chuck Bahn will officiate.

Kay Ann Umbright was born August 18, 1935, in Bloomington, a daughter of George and Viola Thompson Umbright. She married Joel Bloomquist on June 20, 1954, at Bloomington. He died July 2, 2001. She married Lloyd Watkins on Sept. 11, 2009, in Bloomington. He died March 1, 2012.

Survivors include a daughter, Ellen Elliott, Bloomington; a son, Darin (Edward Browne) Bloomquist, Woodstock, VT; and a granddaughter, Faith (Sam) Quast, Bloomington. Also surviving are three stepsons: John L. (Margaret) Watkins, Athens, GA; Joseph W. (Michelle) Watkins, Lexington, VA; Robert L. (Charmelle) Watkins, Bloomington; and six step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands; Kay was preceded in death by two brothers: Ronald Umbright and George Umbright, Jr.; and a son, Eric Bloomquist.

Kay was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She retired from the Actuarial Department at State Farm Insurance Co. in 1993.

The family would like to thank Dr. John J. Migas for his expert care of Kay.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McLean County Humane Society.

