CLINTON — Kay Carr, 79 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 7:25 PM January 22, 2021 at Hawthorne Inn, Clinton, IL.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. with Rev. C. Don Ferrill officiating. There will be no visitation. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.
Kay was born February 18, 1941 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Charles F. and Edith I. (O'Daffer) Carr.
Survivors include her children, Julie Kaye (Ken) Nemecek, Oreana, IL and Jennifer Ann (David) Johnson, Indianapolis, IN; three grandchildren: Denver (Kelsey) Johnson, Jessica Johnson, and Nick Nemecek; one great-grandson, Diesel Johnson; siblings: Carolyn (Mike) Perkins, Clinton, IL; Annie Hall, Huntley, IL; and Bob Carr, Monticello, IL; and special companion of 30 years, Charlie Mandrell, Clinton, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and seven sisters.
Kay was a member of the Lane Christian Church and the Eagles #593 Auxiliary. She retired from Wallace Press after 20 years of service. Kay enjoyed shopping and cooking. Most of all, she liked to spend time with Charlie and the rest of her family.
We would like to thank Shelly and her staff for all the wonderful care Kay received during her time in the nursing home. They truly made a difference.
