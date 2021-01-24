CLINTON — Kay Carr, 79 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 7:25 PM January 22, 2021 at Hawthorne Inn, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. with Rev. C. Don Ferrill officiating. There will be no visitation. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.

Kay was born February 18, 1941 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Charles F. and Edith I. (O'Daffer) Carr.

Survivors include her children, Julie Kaye (Ken) Nemecek, Oreana, IL and Jennifer Ann (David) Johnson, Indianapolis, IN; three grandchildren: Denver (Kelsey) Johnson, Jessica Johnson, and Nick Nemecek; one great-grandson, Diesel Johnson; siblings: Carolyn (Mike) Perkins, Clinton, IL; Annie Hall, Huntley, IL; and Bob Carr, Monticello, IL; and special companion of 30 years, Charlie Mandrell, Clinton, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and seven sisters.