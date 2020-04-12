× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DANA — Kaywin Paris, 75, of Dana passed away at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, at 5:39 a.m. Friday (April 10, 2020).

He was born on Oct. 1, 1944 in Leitchfield, Ky., a son of Elbert and Vurble Probus Paris. He married Mary “Lou” Paris on Feb. 23, 1963 in Rutland and they celebrated 54 years together.

Surviving is one son, Keith (Jane) Paris of Minonk; two daughters, Kim (Shawn) Kempf and Cindy Rippel, both of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, and Celina Rippel of Roanoke; three brothers, Carmon Paris of Joliet, Kermit Paris of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Kerwin Paris of La Moille; and three sisters, Jean Cook of Normal, Beverly Miller of Sonora, Ky., and Betty Jo Rainey of Dana.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary “Lou” Paris, his parents Elbert and Vurble Probus Paris, and one sister, Hazel Bianchi.

Kaywin worked for RJR Trucking as an over-the-road truck driver for many years and then came off the road to become a diesel mechanic until retirement. He enjoyed collecting guns and boating.

He attended Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School and graduated in the Class of 1962.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

