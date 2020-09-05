× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL - Keith “Butch” W. Kauffman, 77, of Normal, IL. Passed away at 2:04 a.m. Monday (August 31, 2020) at his home with his loved ones.

He was born on November 4, 1942 in Bloomington. He grew up on his parent's farm in rural Stanford, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Anne Kauffman. He was the youngest of five children. His sisters Margaret Kauffman, Joanne Logsdon, Donna Bernau, and Carol Tyler also preceded him in death.

Keith graduated from Stanford High in Stanford, IL then joined the Illinois National Guard. He began his working career at Caterpillar then decided he would rather run the big machines than build them. He spent the rest of his working years as the owner of Kauffman Earthmoving working with and for Rowe Construction, Stark Excavating, and Dovel's Bulldozing. He loved his work. He retired in 2007. He was a member of the I.U.O.E Local 649, Peoria, IL.

Keith married Judith “Judy” Tosh in 1968, they shared 52 blessed years of marriage, she survives. Keith had two sons Christian E. Kauffman and Wesley Westhoff and one daughter Jennifer A. Kauffman. He was blessed with two grandsons and two great grandchildren.