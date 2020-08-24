Keith E. Watkins

Keith graduated from Normal Community High School in 1986. He was employed at NuAir SC2 for over 25 years. Keith was a man that loved and loved deeply. He was slow to anger, quick to forgive, generous to a flaw and one of the kindest men to ever grace this world. He took every role in his life with the utmost sincerity and devotion. He was a hard worker, a loyal friend, a devoted son and son-in-law, loving husband, proud father and adoring papa.