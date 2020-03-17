Keith married Evelyn Burley on Jan. 25, 1948. They resided on Evelyn's family centennial farm where they raised three boys, Stephen (Becky), Michael (Vicki) and Scott (Joyce). Evelyn preceded him in death. We were very fortunate to have the entire family together for a Thanksgiving picture that he proudly displayed by his favorite chair at the farm and then later in his room at Country Health Care and Rehab.

Keith called himself first and foremost a farmer. He was named Farm Leader of the Year by the News Gazette in 1980 and was selected as an Illinois Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer Magazine in 1995. His love of agriculture extended to the county and state fairs of Illinois where he was active for his entire adult life. Keith received many awards for his service. The Illinois Department of Agriculture presented him a gold pin in the shape of Illinois imprinted with the name "Mr. Fair" designating him Mr. Fair of Illinois. In 2001 George H. Ryan, governor of the state of Illinois, proclaimed July 25, 2001 as "Keith Kesler Day" in Illinois. His family is also very proud and appreciative to the Champaign County Fair for dedicating exhibit hall as Kesler Hall for his over 50 years of tireless service to the fair.