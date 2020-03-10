FAIRBURY — Keith L. Coleman, 89, Fairbury, died at 8:25 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.
A celebration of his life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Ann Champion officiating. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday prior to the service also at the church in Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury; is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Southeastern Livingston County Ambulance Service, First United Methodist Church of Fairbury, or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.
You have free articles remaining.
Keith was born March 23, 1930, in Fairbury, the son of Edmon and Myrtle Lear Coleman. He married Lois D. Perkins on March 11, 1956, in McDowell. His wife, Lois, preceded him in death on May 13, 2017.
His parents and one daughter, Kriste Lynn Coleman, also preceded him in death.
Survivors include three daughters, Becky (Todd) Webster, Fairbury; Connie (Jim) Gentes, Wapella; and Angie Wenger, Fairbury; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, James Coleman, Atlanta; and one brother in-law, Robert Perkins, Fairbury.
Keith was a 1947 graduate of Forrest High School and later served our country in the U.S. Army from 1952–1954. From 1960 to 1990, Keith was the manager of Farmer's Grain Elevator in Fairbury; and later was a grain merchandiser for Ludlow Coop in Paxton, until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fairbury and served on numerous boards and organizations, volunteering to help in any capacity to help make Fairbury a better place to live. Whether it was the school board, ringing the Salvation Army bell in front of Dave's or being the Indian Grove Township supervisor, you could always count on Keith to be there with a helping hand.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.