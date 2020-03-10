FAIRBURY — Keith L. Coleman, 89, Fairbury, died at 8:25 p.m. Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

A celebration of his life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, with Pastor Ann Champion officiating. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday prior to the service also at the church in Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury; is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Southeastern Livingston County Ambulance Service, First United Methodist Church of Fairbury, or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Keith was born March 23, 1930, in Fairbury, the son of Edmon and Myrtle Lear Coleman. He married Lois D. Perkins on March 11, 1956, in McDowell. His wife, Lois, preceded him in death on May 13, 2017.

His parents and one daughter, Kriste Lynn Coleman, also preceded him in death.

Survivors include three daughters, Becky (Todd) Webster, Fairbury; Connie (Jim) Gentes, Wapella; and Angie Wenger, Fairbury; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, James Coleman, Atlanta; and one brother in-law, Robert Perkins, Fairbury.