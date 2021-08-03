WASHINGTON — Keith Lee, 89, of Washington, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Keith was born on May 26, 1932 in Bloomington to the late Glenn O. and Aldine M. (Schopp) Lee. He married Margaret Carbery on August 11, 1951 at St. Bernard's Church in Peoria.
Surviving is his wife, Margie of Washington; their children: Kathy (Larry) Holcombe of Asheville, NC, Jackie (Dan) Piper of Galesburg, Jerry (Shelia) Lee of Washington, Janet (Stan) Osborne of Washington, Brian (Kandi) Lee of Pekin, Glenn (Lisa) Lee of East Peoria, and Joe (Kathy) Lee of Washington; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Kenny, their seven siblings, and a granddaughter.
Keith graduated from Trinity High School in Bloomington and went on to work at Caterpillar Tractor Co., retiring in 1990 after 40 years of service. Keith was a beloved Dad to his seven children and "Pawpee" to his many grandchildren. It was well known that he loved holding and jiggling babies. He was a die-hard Cub fan throughout his life and loved to call his kids to celebrate after a big Cub win. After retirement, Keith joined Pine Lakes Golf Club and loved playing with friends and family in pursuit of the lowest score. Fishing was another favorite pastime, and Keith loved his trips to Big Stone Lake and Cedar Rapids Lodge with his wife, sons, daughters, and grandchildren. He had the great honor of being a charter member of the Lee Automotive Coffee Club. An avid Euchre player, Keith played regularly and was a proud winner of the traveling "CRL Euchre Tournament" trophy. The priority of Keith's life was spending time with his family making the memories that will be cherished by everyone.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at St. Patrick Church in Washington, Father John Steffen officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
