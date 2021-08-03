Keith graduated from Trinity High School in Bloomington and went on to work at Caterpillar Tractor Co., retiring in 1990 after 40 years of service. Keith was a beloved Dad to his seven children and "Pawpee" to his many grandchildren. It was well known that he loved holding and jiggling babies. He was a die-hard Cub fan throughout his life and loved to call his kids to celebrate after a big Cub win. After retirement, Keith joined Pine Lakes Golf Club and loved playing with friends and family in pursuit of the lowest score. Fishing was another favorite pastime, and Keith loved his trips to Big Stone Lake and Cedar Rapids Lodge with his wife, sons, daughters, and grandchildren. He had the great honor of being a charter member of the Lee Automotive Coffee Club. An avid Euchre player, Keith played regularly and was a proud winner of the traveling "CRL Euchre Tournament" trophy. The priority of Keith's life was spending time with his family making the memories that will be cherished by everyone.