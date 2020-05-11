Kelly Holevoet

HEYWORTH — Kelly M. Holevoet, 36, of Heyworth, passed away Thursday (May 7, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, as the result of a sudden cardiac event.
A drive-through celebration of life will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. All family and friends are welcome to pay their respects and share their fondest story of Kelly. A private funeral and Mass will be Saturday at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with a procession to Randolph Township Cemetery immediately thereafter.
Kelly was born April 17, 1984, in Geneseo, to Randy and Kim Vandersnick VanMeenen. She married Bryn Holevoet on June 2, 2007. He currently resides in Heyworth.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Bryn, and their three beautiful children, London (10), Kennedy (7) and Beckett (4). She is also survived by her parents, Randy and Kim VanMeenen; her grandmother, Ines Vandersnick; her sister, Terri VanMeenen; her father- and mother in-law, Ron and Sue Holevoet; her aunts and uncles, Dwaine (Janice) VanMeenen, Larry (Caryn) Vandersnick and Jason Vandersnick; her cousins, Christi (Brett) Reed, Beth (Phil) Unes, Laura (Troy) VanHyfte, Chris (Brooke) Vandersnick, Connor Vandersnick, Kylee Vandersnick, Ashtyn Vandersnick; her brother- and sister-in-law, Brett and Jennifer Winkeler; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dear friend and grandmother, Dorothy VanMeenen, as well as by her two grandfathers, Edward VanMeenen and Duane Vandersnick; and her uncle, Mike Vandersnick.
Kelly was a remarkable mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She considered herself fortunate to be there for others and felt truly blessed to have so many great people in her life. Kelly will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holevoet Children GoFundMe, https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryn-holevoet-family, setup to help provide for London, Kennedy and Beckett's college expenses.
To view Kelly's full obituary, please visit carmodyflynn.com.
