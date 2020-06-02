× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CRANE, Mo. — Kenneth Carl, of Crane, Mo., was known as Ken or Kenny to close family and friends. He was born Nov. 13, 1933, in a bedroom of the family farm house to Herman and Ella Sullivan Carl and departed this world Thursday (May 28, 2020) in his room in the same farm house. It was blessings he wanted that God granted him.

Kenny served in the U.S. Army and worked the majority of his life for the railroad. He worked for the Santa Fe and TP&W, and retired as a signal maintainer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hall Carl; his three brothers, Herman Jr., Bill and Jim Carl; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen (Dutton) Langley, Pauline (Efton) Elliott, Mary Jo Barnett.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Carl, Aurora, Mo., and Bob (Lynn) Carl, Frisco, Texas; one daughter, Sheilla (Dale) Rueck, Gibson City; one sister, Kathryn (Norman) Talley, Nevada, Mo.; grandchildren, Chris Mogged, Ashley (Steve) Little, Hannah Carl and Shelby Carl; great-grandchildren, Tucker Little, Reese Little and Taytum Little; along with other family and friends.

A private family graveside service will be Saturday at Charity Cemetery, Crane, Mo. Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.

