NORMAL — Kenneth E. James, 99, of Normal, entered into his eternal home Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020). He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He felt exceptionally blessed to have lived to be almost 100 years old, and was very thankful to receive many loving messages, prayers and kind thoughts from so many wonderful people during his brief illness.

He graduated as salutatorian from Leeton Missouri High School and received his B.S. at Central Missouri State in 1947. His education was interrupted by World War II where he was with the Army in the European Theatre from 1942-1945. He then taught high school agriculture in Missouri. In 1949 he was called back to duty during the Korean conflict. Kenneth went on to get his master's and doctorate in agriculture education at the University of Missouri in Columbia. After teaching at Mankato State University in Minnesota, he moved to Normal in 1962. He taught agriculture education at ISU, retiring in 1981. He was a 50-year member of Phi Delta Kappa and the Alpha Tau Alpha fraternity where he was president for four years. Kenneth was a life member of the National Vocational Agriculture Teacher Association and received honorary FFA degrees from Missouri and Illinois. He believed in his students and many stayed in touch through the years. He was active in Boy Scouts as scout master, and he himself had the Eagle Scout designation.