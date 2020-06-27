× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA -- Kenneth E. Prochnow, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Center in Middleton.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona from 10AM until noon. Burial at Verona Cemetery.

