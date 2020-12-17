BELLFLOWER — Kenneth Jerome Curtis, 86, of Bellflower, passed away Sunday (December 13, 2020) at Heritage Health in Gibson City.

He was born July 8, 1934, in Harris, the son of John Wilbur and Beulah Sparks Curtis. Kenny married Carol Copenhaver on June 3, 1955. She passed away September 24, 1998. They had two sons: Duncan and Bruce Curtis.

Kenny was a patriot and served our country in the U. S. Army before marrying his high school sweetheart. He loved golfing, was an avid lifelong Cubs fan and coached Bellflower Little League baseball teams during the 70's. He was always one to help those in need, shovel the neighbors' sidewalks or rake their leaves. He loved the closeness and quaint lifestyle of Bellflower. He owned his own construction business building over sixty new homes for those in the surrounding area. He also remodeled or repaired the majority of houses in and around the area.