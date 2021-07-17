BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth L. "Ken" Todd age 93 of Bloomington, IL formerly of Danvers, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Martin Health Center. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL with his memorial service following at 11:00 AM. Pastor Frank Zimmerman will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard at the end of the service. Private inurnment will be at Stouts Grove, Danvers, IL at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to Danvers Fire and Rescue Department.

Ken was born March 30, 1928, in Bloomington, IL the son of Hubert and Emma Remus Todd. Ken enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in WWII. His combat service also included Korea and Vietnam during a career of over 28 years in the US Air Force, earning the Air Force Commendation Medal among other honors. Each of Ken's brothers followed him in service, representing all four branches of the Armed Forces. After he retired from the US Air Force, he worked for the Headquarters United States European Command in Stuttgart, Germany. When he returned to the US he moved to Danvers, IL. Ken was a member and Past President of the Danvers Lions Club, an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and was Grand Marshall of the 2005 Danvers Days Parade.

Surviving is his daughter, Linda (Daniel) Armstrong, Arlington, TX; three grandchildren: Lincoln (Diane), Ross (Jamie) and Colleen (Jonathan) Portnoy; six great-grandchildren, three stepchildren: Steve Bostic (Diane), Karen Kaufman (Rick) and Mike Bostic (Mari-Lyn); and one brother, James "Pete" Todd (Marcia), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, three previous wives Phyllis, Klara, and Margie Todd, one stepson Bob Bostic and seven brothers and sisters: Gladys, Bernice, Helen, Violet, Donald, Richard and Marilyn.

A special thanks is extended to his nieces, Amy Todd Alexander and Jamie Todd Zeller, for their love and care.

