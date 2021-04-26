BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth Lee Noble, 72, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with services starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Tri Valley Baptist Church, with Pastor Ron Woodrum officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services for Ken will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH at a later date.
Ken was born on April 22, 1948 in Dayton, OH to Elmer and Nettie (McIntosh) Noble. He married Marjory Miller on February 15, 1983 in Bloomington.
He is survived by his wife Maggie of 37 years; and his siblings: Fran "Lillian" Noble, FL; Phillip (Connie) Noble, Bloomington; a brother-in-law, Jerry Aufuldish, Miamisburg, OH; two sister-in-laws: Kathryn Miller and Barbara (Paula Stranghoener) Miller, Champaign, IL; two brother-in-laws: Richard (Tammy) Miller, Champaign, IL and Kenneth Miller, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer Noble and Nettie Barnes; two sisters: Betty Noble and Mary Aufuldish; sister-in-law, Toni Miller; and in-laws, Herbert C. Miller, Jr. and Darleen (Hope) Miller.
Ken is a 1967 graduate of West Carrollton High School, West Carrollton, OH, where he was involved in sports like baseball and track. Ken never met a stranger, it seemed he could talk to anyone. He enjoyed jogging, running marathons, walking, spending time umpiring different baseball teams, getting a racing form and reading and handicapping it, plus watching horse racing at the track or on TV and taking trips outside of Illinois.
The best thing in his life is when sitting in the back yard of his home and asking Jesus to come into his life. The Lord was with him through all his past health issues. Now he is in his heavenly home and is completely healed.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Tri Valley Baptist Church, 8385 North 1900 East Road, Bloomington, IL 61705, American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Carle Hospice, 303 N. Hershey Road, Suite C, Bloomington, IL 61704.
Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.