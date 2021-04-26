BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth Lee Noble, 72, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with services starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Tri Valley Baptist Church, with Pastor Ron Woodrum officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services for Ken will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH at a later date.

Ken was born on April 22, 1948 in Dayton, OH to Elmer and Nettie (McIntosh) Noble. He married Marjory Miller on February 15, 1983 in Bloomington.

He is survived by his wife Maggie of 37 years; and his siblings: Fran "Lillian" Noble, FL; Phillip (Connie) Noble, Bloomington; a brother-in-law, Jerry Aufuldish, Miamisburg, OH; two sister-in-laws: Kathryn Miller and Barbara (Paula Stranghoener) Miller, Champaign, IL; two brother-in-laws: Richard (Tammy) Miller, Champaign, IL and Kenneth Miller, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer Noble and Nettie Barnes; two sisters: Betty Noble and Mary Aufuldish; sister-in-law, Toni Miller; and in-laws, Herbert C. Miller, Jr. and Darleen (Hope) Miller.