LEROY - Kenneth Lee Tucker, 68, of LeRoy passed away Friday May 21, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Hospital. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday May 25, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Leroy. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday May 26 also at the funeral home with casual attire requested by the family. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Memorial donations may be made to Robyn Tucker.

Kenneth was born February 16, 1953 in Jacksonville, IL to James and Opal (Decker) Tucker. They preceded him in death. He married Robyn Henry November 10, 1974 in Literberry, IL. She survives.

Survivors: son, Terry Tucker and daughter, Tiffany Tucker; grandchildren: Bryan Tucker, Emily Dodge, Caleb Tucker, Megan Ashenbremer, and Brooke Tucker all of LeRoy; sister, Sharon Kitson, New York

Kenneth traveled around for 25 years selling woodshop crafts that he created. He was a proud organ donor in hopes of helping someone with their future. Kenny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.