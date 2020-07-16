Kenneth M. Uphoff

Ken wrote several letters to the editor and in later years wrote a book of memories of his life. Those memories show his love of nature, beginning with notes about walking through the timbers to Spring Hill School and looking for wildflowers and mushrooms along the way. He also included notes about attending Normal High School. The notes show he used the Mackinaw River as a place to skate, spear fish, and look for fish while swimming. His graduation gift, a .22 Winchester, became a constant companion for target practice, hunting small game, etc. His notes include shooting rabbits on the run and pheasants and pigeons in the air. He quit playing ice hockey on the pond at the age of 70 when a fall gave him a concussion. He farmed at home (Hudson), Towanda, Waynesville, Minonk, and back to Hudson. He did use a shotgun at Minonk long enough to kill three roosters at one time at one location.