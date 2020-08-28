Kenneth Pamson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Kenneth “Bobo” Pamson, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at his residence in Bloomington.

He was born on March 10, 1931, in East Peoria, the son of Phillip and Eva Pamson. He married Loretta Donaldson in 1978, and they were inseparable until her death in April 2020.

Ken was extremely proud to have served his country as a Marine during the Korean War. He subsequently worked as a semi driver for O'Neill Brothers until his retirement. He enjoyed camping, golf, bocce ball and shooting pool, and he knew how to cut a rug when the music played. He cherished time with his family as well as quiet evenings with his wife and two Shih Tzus. Ken is remembered for his quirky sense of humor and big, giving heart.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Leonard Pamson and Jack Pamson, and daughter, Judy Kreuger.

He is survived by his children, Kenny Pamson (Pam Meeker), Washington; Tammy (Rocky) Justice, Gainesville, Florida; Deanna (Joe) Moye, Washington; Michael Pamson, Washington; Karen (Keith) Bell, North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Kathy Tosh, Normal; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and his loving nieces and nephews.