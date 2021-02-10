HOPEDALE — Kenneth W. Nafziger, 97, of Hopedale, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Hopedale Nursing Home.

He was born November 7, 1923 in Stanford to Christian Pierce and Mabel Murphy Nafziger. He married Betty M. Smith on August 29, 1954 and she passed away on April 6, 2008.

Surviving are two sons: Kent (Barb) Nafziger of Minier and Andrew (Lori) Nafziger of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren: Dustin Nafziger, Brian (Sami) Nafziger, Stephanie (Fiance Ethan) and Pierce Nafziger; two sisters: Zoe Iutzi of Normal and Eda Willis of Tulsa, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Mary Johansen and one brother, Norlan.

Kenneth was a lifelong farmer in Stanford and then later moved to the Hopedale area in 1957.

He was a member of the Hopedale United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed going to the kids functions and enjoyed following sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals.

His funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Frank Brozenec will officiate. A visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery in San Jose.