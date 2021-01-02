BLOOMINGTON - Kerry G. Kessler, 60, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation Center, Normal.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born April 3, 1960 in Chicago, son of Gerald and Lenore Carlson Kessler. His parents have preceded him in death.

Surviving are three siblings: Kathi (Gary) Pritts of Bloomington, Greg (Melissa Wales) Kessler of Athens, OH and Gwen (Dave Natelson) Kessler of Chicago and several nieces and nephews.

Kerry worked for over 30 years as a caregiver at the Marc Center, Bloomington. He enjoyed singing karaoke and watching sports and horse racing on television, but his greatest enjoyment came with spending time with people.