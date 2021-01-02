BLOOMINGTON - Kerry G. Kessler, 60, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation Center, Normal.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
He was born April 3, 1960 in Chicago, son of Gerald and Lenore Carlson Kessler. His parents have preceded him in death.
Surviving are three siblings: Kathi (Gary) Pritts of Bloomington, Greg (Melissa Wales) Kessler of Athens, OH and Gwen (Dave Natelson) Kessler of Chicago and several nieces and nephews.
Kerry worked for over 30 years as a caregiver at the Marc Center, Bloomington. He enjoyed singing karaoke and watching sports and horse racing on television, but his greatest enjoyment came with spending time with people.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.