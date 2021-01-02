BLOOMINGTON — Kevin A. Martin, 26, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home.
His funeral and visitation will be private and a private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epiphany Catholic School Scholarship Fund.
To view a complete obituary or express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
