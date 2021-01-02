 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin A. Martin
0 entries

Kevin A. Martin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin A. Martin

BLOOMINGTON — Kevin A. Martin, 26, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his home.

His funeral and visitation will be private and a private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epiphany Catholic School Scholarship Fund.

To view a complete obituary or express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News