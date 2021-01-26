CAVE CREEK, Arizona — Kevin Eric Kuntz, 61 of Cave Creek, AZ, formerly of Forrest IL, passed away, Thursday January 21, 2021 at his home in Arizona.

Graveside services will be held at South Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Fairbury, IL on Friday January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials in Kevin's name may be made to Fairview Haven Nursing Home in Fairbury, IL.

Kevin was born on May 6, 1959 in Fairbury, IL a son of Leland Eric and Marjorie June (Maier) Kuntz. Kevin is survived by a sister, Carla (Curt) Stoller of Gridley, IL; nieces, Carrie (Troy) Blunier of Danvers, IL, Christy Stoller of Valhalla, NY, Chelli Stoller of Princeton, IL; grand nephews, Peter, Lincoln, Miles Blunier of Danvers, IL; aunts, Thelma Maier of Forrest, IL and Beth Maier of Fairbury, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, uncle, Vernon Maier and a niece in infancy.

He graduated from FSW High School class of 1977. Upon graduation he began his working life at Forrest Milk Products and later worked for M&W Gear in Gibson City, IL. He enjoyed the Cubs, 49ers and Nascar.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.