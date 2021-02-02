NORMAL — On Thursday, January 28, 2001, Kevin Eugene Link, loving son and brother passed away at the age of 49. Kevin was born April 14, 1971 in Bloomington, IL the son of John and Carol (Fleming) Link.

Surviving are his parents, John and Carol Link, Bloomington; twin brother, Keith Link, Normal; brother, Terry (Stacy) Link, Hudson; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins. Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Kevin graduated in 1989 from Bloomington High School. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and hanging out with friends. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. He had a great passion for playing the drums and was an avid Nascar fan. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Kevin's memorial service will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM with memorial service following at 4 PM. Face masks are required. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Illinois Cancer Care, Bloomington, IL.

The family will host a celebration of life following the service at 411 S. Robinson St., Bloomington, IL to share laughs and stories.