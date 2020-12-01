NORMAL — Kimberly Harris-Gutierrez, 52, of Normal, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Center for Youth and Family Solutions in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kimberly was born on February 9, 1968 and was raised by James Richard and Judith Francine Pankey. She married German Gutierrez on August 20, 1994 at Miller Park in Bloomington.

She is survived by her loving husband of twenty-six years, German; a son, Giovani; siblings: James (Michelle) Pankey, Jr. and Jerry (Deb) Pankey both of CO, Mitch (Christie) Ham and Wayne (Wendy) Ham both of MO, Jeanine Pankey of KS, Jennifer Pankey of FL, Juanita (Clifton) Gillispie of Normal, and Shannon Pankey of Bloomington; her mother, Judith Francine Pankey of Bloomington; and friends, Tim Glancy and Doug Braun both of Bloomington. She is also survived by her beloved furbabies, Baby and Peanut.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Richard Pankey and a sister, Janice Sue Pankey.