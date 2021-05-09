NORMAL — Kimberly Stone Anderson, 59, of Normal, IL passed away at home on April 26, 2021. Her beloved father, Charles (Chuck) J. Anderson, preceded her in death. Kim left behind her mother, Linda Stone Anderson and stepfather, Kenneth G. Waggoner of Naples, FL, her brother, John Anderson of Washington, IL, her sister, Whitney Waller, and two nieces, Sydney and Mackenzie Waller of Eatonville, WA.

Although Kim would have described herself as shy, most who met her would disagree. She cared deeply about others; her genuine interest formed bonds with people from every walk of life. She was a faithful - and in younger years somewhat mischievous - friend, she was an adoring and protective big sister, a devoted daughter, and a caring and concerned Auntie. When she wasn't laughing with you or trading self-deprecating stories, she was praying for you. Kim believed in the Lord and the power of prayer; many will likely feel the absence of her prayers in their life.

Kim enjoyed art and creativity in a variety of ways from doodling, to singing, to makeup and clothing. She graduated from Washington Community High School where she sang in the choir, sang and danced in "The Company", as well as performing in school plays. After high school, her passion for music continued through singing with a band. She loved her job at Merle Norman, then Diamond Star Motors where she formed many lifelong friendships.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at First Assembly of God, 800 E Vernon Ave, Normal IL 61761 at 3:30 pm on May 15, 2021. All who knew her are invited to attend. There will be time to share memories and/or funny anecdotes, as laughter heals a wounded heart. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you donate to the charity of your choice.