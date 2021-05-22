WEATHERFORD, Texas – Long-time Bloomington resident and doctor, Kirk D. Brock, 57, passed away from cancer Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was at home in Weatherford, TX, surrounded by family and friends.

A private celebration of life will take place on June 5, 2021 in LeRoy. Cremation was arranged by The Church Angels Funeral Home, Fort Worth, TX.

Dr. Brock was born June 6, 1963 in Bloomington to Donald V. and Marilyn (Golden) Brock.

He married Dawn Siscoe August 3, 1985 in Bloomington. They had two sons, Jeremy and Garrett.

He later married Donna Reeves on November 28, 2016 in Bloomington. She survives.

Dr. Brock was a graduate of Olympia High School, Stanford, attended Illinois State University, Normal and was graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, in 1991 with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree.

He worked with Midstate Podiatry Associates, Bloomington, for 26 years and relocated to Weatherford, TX in 2017.