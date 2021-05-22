WEATHERFORD, Texas – Long-time Bloomington resident and doctor, Kirk D. Brock, 57, passed away from cancer Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was at home in Weatherford, TX, surrounded by family and friends.
A private celebration of life will take place on June 5, 2021 in LeRoy. Cremation was arranged by The Church Angels Funeral Home, Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Brock was born June 6, 1963 in Bloomington to Donald V. and Marilyn (Golden) Brock.
He married Dawn Siscoe August 3, 1985 in Bloomington. They had two sons, Jeremy and Garrett.
He later married Donna Reeves on November 28, 2016 in Bloomington. She survives.
Dr. Brock was a graduate of Olympia High School, Stanford, attended Illinois State University, Normal and was graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, North Chicago, in 1991 with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree.
He worked with Midstate Podiatry Associates, Bloomington, for 26 years and relocated to Weatherford, TX in 2017.
In Texas, he worked for Preferred Podiatry Group, Northbrook, IL which specializes in senior podiatry in 16 states. At a company annual convention, he received the Patient Advocate Award that reflected his commitment to the highest quality care of his patients.
He was a member of Eastview Christian Church, Bloomington.
Dr. Brock enjoyed yardwork, gardening, time with his sons and dogs and re-building his Chevy truck.
Survivors include his wife, Donna of Weatherford, TX; his mother, Marilyn Hadden; stepfather, Dr. H.R. Hadden; and two sons: Jeremy and Garrett (Alyssa) Brock, all of Bloomington; sister, Jacque (Steve) Tjarks of Saybrook; stepdaughter, Taylor (Alan) Stipp; and step-grandson Canon Stipp, all of Fairbury; stepson Jaron Reeves of Weatherford, TX; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Brock; his stepsister, Tara Hadden; his stepbrother, Michael Hadden and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorials may be made to: Villalobos Rescue Center of New Orleans and Athens, TX. It provides rescue, rehabilitation and placement for abused and abandoned Pit Bulls and other breeds of dogs. Information is available at: www.vrcpitbull.com.
