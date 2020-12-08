HAVANA — Kora Searcy, 74, of Havana, formerly of Normal, died Saturday, December 5 at 3:20 P.M. at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Kora was born July 14, 1946 in Harvey, Illinois to John and Bertha Kieviet. She married Jim Searcy June 5, 1972 in Normal. He survives.

Also surviving are one niece, Diane Petersen, Bloomington; and one cousin, Debbie Turriff. Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Valeria.

Kora graduated ISU in 1968, majoring in Library Science. She worked for The Illinois Reporter of Decisions, Attorney George Flynn, and Illinois Association of School Boards. During her work life, Kora earned her paralegal certification.

Kora also volunteered at Lincoln's New Salem and the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Kora enjoyed her social life, especially among women. She had an upbeat, ladylike personality, and was always the first to see the humor in life's annoyances. This, along with her ability to be a true friend, made her a memorable work colleague, lunch companion and buddy.

The dogs and cats that came to live with Jim and Kora over the years played a special role in their lives. The satisfaction of caring for their animals enriched all of them.