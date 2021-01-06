TOWANDA — Kristi J. Aupperle, 58, of Towanda, passed away at 6:05 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private family visitation and funeral will be held.

Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

Kristi was born February 27, 1962, in Fairbury, the daughter of Dennis Walter and Jane Marie Lindenbaum Righter.

She married Robert Aupperle on March 3, 1978, in Forrest. He survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Jane Righter of Fairbury; daughter, Milissa (Andy) Ommen of Bloomington; son, Matt (Rachel) Aupperle of Cooksville; grandchildren Ashlyn and Brody Welborn and Kane Aupperle; and sister, Lori (Randy) Weber of Fairbury.

She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Denise Fogal.

Kristi was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fairbury.

She was the Assistant Manager of the bakery at Dave's Supermarket for many years. She last worked for Busey Bank for 19 years, where she held the position of Assistant Branch Manager.