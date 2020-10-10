SHIRLEY — Kristin L. Grampp passed away October 2, 2020 at 8:23 PM in Normal Illinois with family and friends around her. She lost her hard fought battle with metastatic breast cancer after extensive treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Kristin was born to Robert and Sharon Grampp on March 1, 1964 in Bloomington with her twin sister, Kimberly, just missing being leap year babies.

After graduating from University of Illinois at Champaign she went on to a long career in corporate recruiting. Her love of travel took her to many places around the world where she met many friends.

Kristin is survived by her parents Robert and Sharon Grampp, sisters Kim (Paul) Phillips of Austin Texas, Diana (John) Sigler Carmel Indiana, and brother Douglas Grampp of Shirley Illinois and nephews Michael and Steven Sigler, and niece Katie (Dan) Smolic, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as many friends scattered far and wide.

Kristin was preceded in death by her grandparents Merton Walker, Ethel Goad, and Henry and Clara (Niepagen) Grampp.

A “Celebration of Life” will be planned at a later date. Please send memorials to Moffitt Foundation at Moffitt.org/Donate or any organization of your choice.

