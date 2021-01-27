EL PASO — Incredibly full, yet incredibly short describes the life of Kristina Grace Roth, of El Paso, Illinois. She entered the arms of her Savior on the Atlantic coast of Costa Rica on January 20, 2021. 21-year old Krista was with her parents Tom and Jenni Roth and her "adopted" Costa Rican brother Felix Fonseca at the time of her home-going. The family was vacationing in Costa Rica as an early graduation present to Krista.
In addition to her parents, Krista is survived by her older sister, Kayley Roth (Ukraine), her grandfather Ron Roth (Pennsylvania), and grandparents Richard and Jeanette Scheuermann (El Paso, IL); 15 cousins and 11 aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Roth.
Krista was in her last semester as an honor student in Chemical Engineering at the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana. Krista, a trumpet player and singer, was a leader in the Marching Illini. She thoroughly loved the University, its band, and its people. Krista served short term with Can Do Kids International (CDK) in Kenya and Ukraine. Upon graduation her wish was to be able to work on CDK school water projects in Africa before starting her first engineering job. She also helped with CDK's ministry in the US as a volunteer leader and video producer.
In 2020 Krista was an engineering intern at Water Mission's world headquarters in South Carolina. She also worked in Professor Xiao Su's electrochemical separation lab as an undergraduate assistant. Krista began working part-time at age nine in her parents' photography and videography business - Heirloom. She was a great communicator and extremely creative.
Krista enjoyed traveling. In addition to Africa and Eastern Europe, she loved her experiences in Costa Rica, Switzerland (L'Abri), Austria, Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Alaska, and Canada in addition to all over the continental US.
Krista was blessed to have a very close friend group and also treasured her relationship with her cousins: Tristan, Zoe (a.k.a. Disaster Girl), Alex, Ella, Parker, Jordan, Joshua, Ethan, Adalena, Bria, Javan, Shaelyn, Kamryn, Anniah, and Isaac.
Krista followed Jesus from a young age and it showed in her words, actions and quiet strength. She had a deep desire for her friends and family to experience God's love in the same way she had. Krista was grateful for those who helped her grow spiritually, especially her BSF leaders and her church, Community Bible Fellowship of El Paso.
Krista's incredibly full life and the blessings she brought to many around the world will be celebrated at Community Bible Fellowship of El Paso at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30th, with Pastor Wes Ooms officiating. It will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the church. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes, El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers , contributions can be made to Can Do Kids International to bring clean, safe water to children in need in Africa. More information and links to the live-streams can be found at www.candokidsinternational.org/krista.
Krista is deeply missed by those who knew and loved her and would want nothing more than to meet them all in heaven one day!