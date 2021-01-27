EL PASO — Incredibly full, yet incredibly short describes the life of Kristina Grace Roth, of El Paso, Illinois. She entered the arms of her Savior on the Atlantic coast of Costa Rica on January 20, 2021. 21-year old Krista was with her parents Tom and Jenni Roth and her "adopted" Costa Rican brother Felix Fonseca at the time of her home-going. The family was vacationing in Costa Rica as an early graduation present to Krista.

In addition to her parents, Krista is survived by her older sister, Kayley Roth (Ukraine), her grandfather Ron Roth (Pennsylvania), and grandparents Richard and Jeanette Scheuermann (El Paso, IL); 15 cousins and 11 aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Roth.

Krista was in her last semester as an honor student in Chemical Engineering at the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana. Krista, a trumpet player and singer, was a leader in the Marching Illini. She thoroughly loved the University, its band, and its people. Krista served short term with Can Do Kids International (CDK) in Kenya and Ukraine. Upon graduation her wish was to be able to work on CDK school water projects in Africa before starting her first engineering job. She also helped with CDK's ministry in the US as a volunteer leader and video producer.