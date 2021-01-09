BLOOMINGTON — Kyle A. McShane, 37, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Those who wish to travel along with Kyle's family to the cemetery should meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Saturday for line-up arrangements. A private visitation will be held and cremation rites will be accorded before burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

He was born May 18, 1983 in Normal, son of Timothy M. and Martina L. Sessions McShane.

Surviving are his parents, Tim and Martina McShane of Bloomington; his sister, Katie (Wesley Auth) McShane of Bloomington; one nephew, Camden Auth; and two nieces: Hayden Auth and Marin Leng. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Robert and Joan Sessions of Clinton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dan and Dorothy McShane.