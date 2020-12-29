BLOOMINGTON - L. Darlene Fox Jones died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the age of 89.

There will be a private funeral. A Service of Celebration will follow in July. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memorial gardens Mausoleum in Bloomington.

Darlene was born to Lorn and Lillie Mae Kelso Fox on the Fox Ranch in Eads, Colorado on March 6, 1931. The eldest of three children, her brother, Dwayne, and sister, Madonna, preceded her in death, as did both parents. Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Donald J. Jones (who survives) in Lamar, Colorado in 1951. She graduated from Barnes School of Business in Denver and worked as a secretary for the University of Denver. They moved East to Illinois and never returned to Colorado to live, but the mountains, high plains, and their lifelong friends were always close to their hearts.

Darlene and Don faithfully served congregations of Great Rivers Conference of the Methodist Church.

Darlene was a loving mother to five children: Donald Jr. (Lori), San Antonio, TX, Linda (John) Olson, Bloomington, Dianna (Todd) Davis, Kewanee, Debora (Glenn) Corkill, Bloomington, and Dan (Pamela), Normal.