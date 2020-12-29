BLOOMINGTON - L. Darlene Fox Jones died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the age of 89.
There will be a private funeral. A Service of Celebration will follow in July. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memorial gardens Mausoleum in Bloomington.
Darlene was born to Lorn and Lillie Mae Kelso Fox on the Fox Ranch in Eads, Colorado on March 6, 1931. The eldest of three children, her brother, Dwayne, and sister, Madonna, preceded her in death, as did both parents. Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Donald J. Jones (who survives) in Lamar, Colorado in 1951. She graduated from Barnes School of Business in Denver and worked as a secretary for the University of Denver. They moved East to Illinois and never returned to Colorado to live, but the mountains, high plains, and their lifelong friends were always close to their hearts.
Darlene and Don faithfully served congregations of Great Rivers Conference of the Methodist Church.
Darlene was a loving mother to five children: Donald Jr. (Lori), San Antonio, TX, Linda (John) Olson, Bloomington, Dianna (Todd) Davis, Kewanee, Debora (Glenn) Corkill, Bloomington, and Dan (Pamela), Normal.
Darlene loved learning, taking several years to earn her BS from ISU while having 4 teenagers at home. Her love of flying led her to obtain her pilot's license. And, even into her 80's, she was excited to learn about computers and smart phones/tablets.
She enjoyed her very active life of church activities, camping, dinners with friends, and attending ISU and Wesleyan sporting events. The sporting activities, theatrical and music programs of her 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren provided her endless hours of enjoyment. Her life long hobbies of sewing, baking and gardening provided her much gratification and will continue by family who inherited her green thumb, sewing and love of baking/ cooking for loved ones.
A devout Christian, Darlene was a member of Wesley United Methodist church. Memorials may be made to Preachers Aid Society in Decatur, Wesley UMC in Bloomington or Cunningham Children's Home (where Darlene served on the board for many years) in Urbana, IL.
