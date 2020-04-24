L. Margaret Wurmnest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEER CREEK — Lois Margaret Wurmnest, 85, of Deer Creek, died peacefully on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Margaret was born June 24, 1934, in Sikeston, Mo., to Gobel and Violet Whittaker Skaggs. She married Robert Wurmnest on Feb. 2, 1957, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2010. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margaret retired from General Electric in Bloomington in 1994, after 20 years of service. She also worked for Dr. Monroe in Morton as a receptionist for 16 years.

She was a member of the Deer Creek Baptist Church and also attended the United Methodist Church in Deer Creek. Margaret was a charter member of the Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276 Auxiliary and a member of the Central Illinois Mercedes Club.

Per Margaret's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A private graveside service with burial of cremated remains will be held at Hirstein Cemetery, Morton, with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Morton, is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Deer Creek Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

