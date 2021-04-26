KALAMAZOO, Michigan — Ladora Ann "Dody" Thomason, 82 of Kalamazoo, MI formerly of Clinton, IL passed away at 1:12 AM April 24, 2021 at Friendship Village, Kalamazoo, MI.

Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 Noon on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. A memorial service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. The family requests masks and social distancing. A private graveside service will be held at Willmore Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Friends and family may later view the memorial service at www.calvertmemorial.com/obituaries/Ladora--Dody-Thomason?obId=20890611#/obituaryInfo.

Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, Clinton, IL; Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL; or Friendship Village of Kalamazoo, MI.

Ladora Ann was born March 14, 1939 in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Charles and Alma (Goldhammer) Autry. She married Gary Alfred Thomason June 22, 1957 in Lincoln, IL. He passed away November 19, 2003.

Dody was also preceded in death by her parents.