KALAMAZOO, Michigan — Ladora Ann "Dody" Thomason, 82 of Kalamazoo, MI formerly of Clinton, IL passed away at 1:12 AM April 24, 2021 at Friendship Village, Kalamazoo, MI.
Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 Noon on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. A memorial service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. The family requests masks and social distancing. A private graveside service will be held at Willmore Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Friends and family may later view the memorial service at www.calvertmemorial.com/obituaries/Ladora--Dody-Thomason?obId=20890611#/obituaryInfo.
Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, Clinton, IL; Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL; or Friendship Village of Kalamazoo, MI.
Ladora Ann was born March 14, 1939 in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Charles and Alma (Goldhammer) Autry. She married Gary Alfred Thomason June 22, 1957 in Lincoln, IL. He passed away November 19, 2003.
Dody was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her children: Kevin (Cindy) Thomason, Kalamazoo, MI, and Susan (Mark) Gray, Hamilton, GA; grandchildren: Chelsea (fiance, Michael Parr) Thomason, Sarah (Mark) Woods, Rebecca (fiance, Tyler Warfle) Thomason, Melissa Gray, Adam Gray; and her dear friend John Veirs.
Dody was a member of the First Christian Church, DeWitt County Museum and the John Warner Hospital Auxiliary. She was a medical assistant for 35 years at the Myers, Veirs and Heath Medical Office, Clinton, IL. She enjoyed flower gardens and birds. She was an awesome cook. She especially enjoyed playing the piano and accompanying others.